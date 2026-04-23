Generac Power Systems is recalling about 149,400 portable generators after receiving 114 reports of fuel leaking from the carburetor, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire or burn hazard.

The recall was announced April 16, 2026, in cooperation with the CPSC. The affected generators were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other hardware stores nationwide and online from May 2025 through February 2026 for between $600 and $1,300. No injuries had been confirmed at the time of the announcement.

The hazard occurs specifically during the initial fueling of the generator. According to the CPSC, when first filling the recalled unit with gasoline, fuel can leak from the carburetor before the engine is ever started, creating a fire and explosion risk at the exact moment users would not anticipate a danger.

The recall covers several popular GP-series models, all featuring an orange and black cover in a steel-tube frame with two wheels. Affected models include the GP3600, GP4000DF, GP6500, GP6500E, GP6500COA, GP6500COB, GP8000E, GP9200E, and GP9500ETF. The brand name “Generac” and the unit type are printed on the side panel; the model and serial number appear on a label on the unit itself.

Consumers can check whether their specific unit is covered by visiting Generac’s recall page and entering their model and serial number.

The CPSC notes that consumers whose generators have already been fueled and used without any sign of leakage may continue to use them. Those whose units have not yet been fueled, or who experienced leakage during fueling, should stop using them immediately and contact an authorized dealer for a free repair.

This recall is separate from prior Generac safety actions. In 2021, Generac recalled more than 321,000 portable generators after reports of finger amputations and crushing injuries from a handle defect. The 2026 recall involves a different defect, a different fuel system component, and different model numbers.

Generac estimates that roughly 51,500 of the 149,400 affected generators were actually sold to consumers, as the remainder were sold through commercial or contractor channels. Still, that represents a large number of units potentially in use across the country.

Safety officials are urging consumers to check their model and serial numbers immediately. The repair is provided free of charge at an authorized Generac dealer location. Consumers with questions can contact Generac directly at 800-396-9951.

Consumers who were burned or suffered property damage when a recalled Generac generator leaked fuel may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on the rights of injured consumers.

Source: Generac Power Systems Recalls Portable Generators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards