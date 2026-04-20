Shenzhen Baihang Technology Co., Ltd. is recalling about 8,000 VEEKTOMX VT103 Small Portable Charger Mini Power Banks because the lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

The recall was announced on April 9, 2026, and covers power banks sold on Amazon.com between January 2024 and September 2024 for between $24 and $30. The product was imported by Shenzhen Baihang Technology Co., Ltd. of China.

Shenzhen Baihang said it has received 3 reports of fires resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled power banks are white, pink, or purple and have the model number “VT103” imprinted on the back. Importantly, the recalled units do not have a serial number in the bottom right corner of the back of the power bank. Units that do have a serial number in that location are not subject to this recall.

Safety officials are urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Shenzhen Baihang to verify whether their unit is included in the recall and to receive a free replacement.

Consumers can reach Veektomx at recall@veektomx.com or by visiting veektomx.com and clicking “Important Recall Information.”

The CPSC is also warning consumers not to throw the recalled power bank in the trash, in general recycling bins, or in used battery recycling boxes at retail or home improvement stores.

Because the recalled lithium-ion battery poses a greater fire risk than other batteries, it must be disposed of separately. Consumers should contact their local municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center ahead of time to confirm it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries before dropping the unit off.

Consumers who suffered property damage or injuries linked to a defective power bank may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on available rights.

Source: Shenzhen Baihang Recalls VEEKTOMX Mini Power Banks, Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon