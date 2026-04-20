Wybotics is recalling about 5,000 Wybot Osprey 700 Max and S1 robotic pool vacuums after the lithium-ion batteries were found to overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

The recall covers 2 models sold online at Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, and Wybotpool.com between April 2023 and November 2024 for between $500 and $700. The S1 (model number WY200) was sold from April 2023 through September 2024, and the Osprey 700 Max (model numbers WY3312MAX and WY100MAX) was sold from April 2023 through November 2024.

Only products with specific serial numbers are subject to the recall. The full list is available on Wybotics’ recall page. The serial number is located inside the top cover of the unit, after the filter box has been removed.

Wybotics has received 10 reports of the pool vacuums overheating or catching fire while charging and while not charging, resulting in 9 incidents of property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Both models are grey and blue in color with the “Wybot” brand name printed on the top and front of the unit. The Osprey 700 Max weighs approximately 17 pounds and measures 14.6 x 14.1 x 9.4 inches. The S1 also weighs approximately 17 pounds and measures 18 x 17 x 11.5 inches.

The recalled vacuums were manufactured in China by Wybotics, Co. Ltd. of Tianjin, China, and imported by Wybotics Inc. of Arcadia, California.

The remedy is a free replacement WYBOT C2 robotic pool vacuum. Wybotics will provide a free return shipping label, and will ship the replacement unit within 15 days of receiving the recalled product. The company is also contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers should stop using the recalled robotic pool vacuums immediately. To request a replacement, contact Wybotics toll-free at 888-991-5006 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT), email safety@wybotpool.com, or visit Wybotics’ recall page and click “Product Recalls” at the top of the page.

Consumers who suffered property damage or other harm as a result of an overheating or fire incident may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on available rights and remedies.

Source: Wybotics Recalls Robotic Pool Vacuums Due to Burn and Fire Hazards