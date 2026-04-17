The CPSC and Casely are reannouncing a recall for about 429,200 Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone chargers after new incidents, including one fatality, were reported following an initial recall in April 2025. The recall covers all units with model number E33A.

Casely first recalled the Power Pods in April 2025 after 51 reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating, expanding, or catching fire, resulting in 6 minor burn injuries. The original recall did not reach all consumers, and incidents continued after it was announced.

Since the April 2025 recall, the CPSC received 28 additional reports of the battery overheating, expanding, or catching fire. Two of those new incidents ended in serious harm.

In August 2024, a 75-year-old woman from New Jersey was charging her phone with the power bank resting on her lap when it caught fire and exploded. She suffered second- and third-degree burns and later died from complications related to those injuries.

In February 2026, a 47-year-old woman was using the same model on a commercial airplane when it caught fire and exploded, resulting in first-degree burns.

Combined with the 51 reports that prompted the original recall, the CPSC has now received a total of 79 incident reports tied to the Casely Power Bank (Model E33A). The hazard is linked to the lithium-ion battery inside the charger. According to the CPSC, “the lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards to consumers.”

The Casely Power Pod was designed as a MagSafe-compatible wireless charger intended to rest against the back of a phone during use. That proximity to the body — often against a lap, held in hand, or tucked into a pocket — makes a battery fire particularly dangerous. Lithium-ion fires are difficult to extinguish and can cause severe, rapid burn injuries before the user can react.

The recalled power banks are identified by model number E33A printed on the back of the device. The word “Casely” is engraved on the front side of the plate on the right side. They were sold online at getcasely.com, Amazon.com, and other e-commerce websites from March 2022 through September 2024 for between $30 and $70.

Casely and the CPSC are urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Casely for a free replacement. To request one, consumers should visit getcasely.com/pages/2025-recall, fill out the online form, and upload two photographs.

One photo should show the front of the device with the word “Recalled” and the current date written in permanent marker. The second photo should show the model number on the back. Casely can also be reached toll-free at 888-964-9331 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at recall@getcasely.com.

This is the second time in roughly one year that Casely has been required to alert the public to this danger. The reannouncement reflects the fact that the original recall did not reach all consumers, meaning thousands of these power banks may still be in active use in homes across the country. Given the severity of the incidents, including the loss of life, safety officials are treating the recall with the highest urgency.

Consumers who have been injured by a defective product may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise you on your rights.

Source: Casely Reannounces Recall of Wireless Portable Power Banks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; One Fatality Reported After 2025 Recall