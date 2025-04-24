Casely Inc. has announced a voluntary recall for about 429,300 Casely Power Pods due to fire and burn hazards.

Casely Power Pods are wireless portable power banks that contain a lithium-ion battery. They can be used to recharge MagSafe-compatible phones.

Casely said there were 51 consumer reports of the battery overheating, expanding, or catching on fire while they were charging their phones, including 6 people who suffered minor burn injuries.

The recall involves Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger with model number E33A.

They were sold online at www.getcasely.com, Amazon.com and other websites from March 2022 through September 2024.

Casely is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled wireless portable power banks, register for a free replacement, and follow instructions on how to safely dispose of the recalled Power Pod.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.getcasely.com/pages/2025-recall.

Source: Casely Recalls Wireless Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards