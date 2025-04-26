A pressure cooker lawsuit has been filed against Amazon by the mother of a 2-year-old girl who was burned by an Instant Pot.

The lawsuit involves an Instant Pot Programmable Smartcooker, specifically the Smart-60 model that was sold on Amazon.com.

The plaintiff claims that Amazon knew (or should have known) that this pressure cooker was defective, but continued to sell it to consumers.

For example, problems with the Instant Pot Smart-60 resulted in a recall of over 1,000 pressure cookers after reports of electric shocks.

According to the lawsuit, the 2-year-old girl was burned in May 2023 as a result of the lid opening while the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker was still under pressure, “allowing its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker.”

The incident occurred “as a result of the failure of the pressure cookers supposed ‘safety mechanisms,’ which purport to keep the consumer safe while using the pressure cooker,” the lawsuit claims.

The Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on April 8, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Orlando Division) — Case Number 6:25-cv-00618.