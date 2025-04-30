Thousands of Sondiko Butane Torches that were sold on Amazon.com have been recalled because they do not meet federal safety standards for multi-purpose lighters.

The butane torches were recalled because they do not have child-resistant mechanisms.

No injuries were reported, but the safety hazard poses a risk of serious burn injuries or death to children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves Sondiko Butane Torches with model number S400.

The butane torches were sold in single and two-packs. Each torch has the name “Sondiko” printed on the nozzle and the model number on the head of the torch. They are black and silver in color.

They were sold online at Amazon.com from October 2023 through March 2025 for about $15 for a single torch and $26 for the two-pack.

The manufacturer is urging customers to immediately stop using and dispose of the recalled butane torches and contact Sondikodirt for information on how to return the products for a full refund.

Source: Sondiko Butane Torches Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Multipurpose Lighters; Sold on Amazon by Sondikodirt