Alma Pak International has voluntarily recalled about 12,000 pounds of organic blueberries after a positive test for Listeria bacteria.

The recall involves about 400 of its 30-pound boxes of organic blueberries, which were sent to one customer in North Carolina.

Alma Pak International is a bulk fruit-packing company located in Georgia. Their customer was not identified, but it is possible that the recalled blueberries were re-packaged or distributed to other states.

The blueberry recall was originally announced on June 9, but no press release was published. On July 1, 2025, the FDA upgraded it to the highest Class 1 risk-level.

No illnesses were reported, but Listeria monocytogenes was found on the finished blueberry products, according to the FDA:

“During routine testing the firm received positive test results of Listeria monocytogenes on their finished product.”

Infections with Listeria can be serious, especially pregnant women, elderly adults, and people with vulnerable immune systems.

The symptoms of an infection may appear as soon as the same day after eating contaminated food, but it can potentially take up to 10 weeks for symptoms to appear. In severe cases, Listeria causes an invasive infection that spreads to other parts of the body.

People at high risk of infection who experience flu-like symptoms after eating contaminated organic blueberries should seek medical care.

Source: 12,000 pounds of blueberries recalled over listeria risks