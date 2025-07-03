Kraft Heinz has recalled about 367,812 pounds of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

The fully-cooked turkey bacon products were produced from April 24 to June 11, 2025. No illnesses were reported at the time of the recall.

The recall only includes “Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original,” which was sold in individual 12-ounce packages, 3-packs, and 4-packs.

These products were sold nationwide in the U.S., and also exported to Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands.

The recalled products have the following information:

Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original (12-ounce packages) — UPC code 071871548601, Use-By Dates from July 18 to August 2, 2025, and Lot Code RS40.

Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original (36-ounce packages, containing three 12-ounce packages) — UPC code 071871548748, Use-By-Dates from July 23 to September 4, 2025, and Lot Codes RS19, RS40 and RS42.

Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original (48-ounce packages, containing four 12-ounce packages) —UPC code 071871548793, Use-By Dates from July 18 to September 4, 2025, and Lot Codes RS19, RS40 and RS42.

The problem was discovered when laboratory testing by Kraft Heinz determined that the turkey bacon may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the recall.

Health officials are concerned that contaminated products may be in consumers’ homes. Listeria can survive on foods that are refrigerated or frozen, or cross-contaminate other surfaces and utensils.

The USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) warned about a risk of serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. There are also other health risks:

“An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.”

The symptoms can take up to 10 weeks to appear, and may include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, and sometimes diarrhea or gastrointestinal symptoms.

Anyone who purchased this product should return it to the store where it was purchased, and seek medical attention if symptoms appear.

Source: Kraft Heinz Foods Company Recalls Turkey Bacon Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination