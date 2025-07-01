Cucumbers that were grown in Florida and distributed nationwide have been linked to a Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 69 people, although the true number of illnesses is likely higher.

The outbreak has been declared over. The FDA said in its final update, “Recalled cucumbers should no longer be available on the market.”

As of June 30, a total of 69 illnesses were reported in 21 states from April 2, 2025 to May 29, 2025, according to the CDC Investigation

The victims include 22 people who were hospitalized and 8 people who got sick after eating food on cruise ships that departed from Florida between March 30 and April 12, 2025, according to the CDC.

All of the people were infected with a strain of Salmonella Montevideo, which was also discovered in a sample of cucumbers from Bedner Growers that was collected at a distribution center.

The same sample of cucumbers also tested positive for a strain of Salmonella Braenderup that matched the strain in the 2024 cucumber Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 551 people.

Food poisoning with Salmonella can cause symptoms within 12 hours of eating contaminated food, but sometimes up to a few days. The symptoms may include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.

There is also a potential risk of serious illnesses and complications. “Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections,” according to the FDA Outbreak Investigation.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Cucumbers (May 2025)