Walmart has recalled about 850,000 Ozark Trail Water Bottles after 3 people were injured by the lid.

Walmart explained that the screw-cap lid can forcefully eject off the bottle, which poses “serious impact and laceration hazards.”

These serious injuries can occur when consumer tries to open a capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages, or perishable beverages (such as milk or juice) are stored in the bottle over time.

Walmart received 3 reports of people who were injured when the lid popped off and hit them in the face, including 2 people who suffered permanent vision loss (blindness) when they were hit in the eye.

The recall involves Ozark Trail® 64-oz. Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles with model number 83-662 on the product packaging. The model number is not on the product itself, but the bottles are stainless-steel (silver) and have the “Ozark Trail” logo on the side.

They have been sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online since 2017 for about $15, according to the recall.

Walmart is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and contact Walmart for a refund. You can also bring the water bottle to your nearest Walmart store for a refund.

Source: Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail 64 oz Water Bottles Due to Serious Impact and Laceration Hazards

Posted by Daily Hornet

