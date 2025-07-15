Safety officials are warning people to stop using iHEAT Heated Insoles that were sold on Amazon due to a fire hazard and a risk of severe, life-threatening burn injuries.

The defective iHEAT Heated Insoles contain an internal lithium-ion battery that can explode and ignite, even if the insoles are turned off, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The insole battery can also explode when it is being used inside a shoe or boot, which poses a risk of extremely serious burn injuries to the foot.

There were 11 reports of fires, explosions, and people who were severely burned when iHEAT Heated Insoles caught on fire or exploded inside a shoe:

“CPSC has received 11 reports of fires, explosions and other thermal incidents involving the defective heated insoles, including 8 reports of burn injuries, with some injuries being 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns.”

The defective heated insoles were made in China, but the manufacturer iHEAT has been “unresponsive” to requests for a recall or more information.

Safety officials said the heated insoles are black or red, with an internal lithium-ion battery that is powered by a remote control. The name “iHEAT” may be printed on the black insoles.

They were sold on Amazon from November 2022 through July 2024 for between $48 and $80.

The CPSC is urging consumers to immediately stop using iHEAT Heated Insoles. Do not throw them in the trash. Instead, they must be disposed of according to local procedures for lithium-ion batteries, due to the fire hazard.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using iHeat Heated Insoles Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury and Fire Hazard; Sold on Amazon