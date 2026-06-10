A woman from Indiana has filed a lawsuit against NuWave LLC for severe burn injuries that allegedly occurred when the lid of her NuWave Nutri-Pot® Digital Pressure Cooker opened while the unit was still under pressure.

The plaintiff, Tanieka M., is a resident of Indiana who was burned on September 7, 2025, according to the complaint. Her lawsuit explains the lid of the pressure cooker was able to be rotated and opened while the unit was still pressurized, during the normal, directed use of the product, allowing “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker and onto Plaintiff.”

She suffered severe 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns to her torso and breast. Her injuries required extensive medical treatment, including hospitalization and surgical intervention, including a skin graft procedure, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint blames the incident on the failure of the pressure cooker’s “Sure-Lock® Safety System,” a set of safety features that is supposed to prevent the lid from being opened while the unit is pressurized.

According to the lawsuit, NuWave claims that “safety is a core value” and that its pressure cookers include “multiple independent safety features.” The complaint alleges those representations are “not just misleading, they are false, and put consumers like Plaintiff directly in harm’s way.”

The lawsuit also accuses NuWave of knowing or having reason to know about the alleged defect, but continuing to sell the pressure cookers without warning consumers, issuing a recall, or adopting safer alternative designs that were allegedly available.

The NuWave Nutri-Pot has not been recalled. However, hundreds of similar pressure cooker lawsuits have been filed against NuWave and many other manufacturers in recent years, including a complaint filed in October 2024 in the same court by a woman from Kansas who claimed she was burned when she opened the lid of a pressurized Nutri-Pot — Case Number 1:24-cv-11220.

The new lawsuit includes claims for strict liability, negligence, breach of express warranty, and breach of implied warranty. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages for bodily injuries, medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, and diminished enjoyment of life.

Her NuWave Nutri Pot Lawsuit was filed against NuWave, LLC, an Illinois company based in Vernon Hills, on June 4, 2026 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Eastern Division) — Case Number 1:26-cv-06629.