The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced a recall for about 17,600 Kidisle single-serve coffeemakers that can unexpectedly release hot liquid or steam and burn people.

According to the CPSC, the recalled coffeemakers can become clogged, causing hot liquid or steam to build up and be released unexpectedly during use.

The recall covers Kidisle-branded hot and iced coffee machines. The recalled machines can be identified by model number “KC101B” printed on a sticker on the underside.

The single-serve machine comes in black, white and gray. It measures about 11 inches high and 6 inches wide, and has a 50-oz. detachable water tank. It can brew 6-oz. to 14-oz. cups of coffee.

The CPSC said it is aware of at least 107 reports of the coffeemakers releasing hot liquid or steam unexpectedly, resulting in at least 27 reports of burn injuries. The injuries include 1st- and 2nd-degree burns that required medical treatment.

The coffeemakers were sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and eBay.com from June 2024 through April 2026 for about $49.

Safety officials are urging consumers to stop using the recalled coffeemakers immediately and contact Kidisle for a full refund.

To get a refund, you will be asked to destroy the coffeemaker by unplugging and cutting the power cord, write “Recalled” in permanent marker on it, then email a photo of the destroyed product showing a visible model-number and cut power-cord to KidisleKC101Brecall@outlook.com.

Consumers who were burned or injured by a recalled Kidisle coffeemaker may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise affected consumers on their rights.

Source: Coffeemakers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard; Imported by Kidisle