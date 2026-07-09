Target is recalling about 49,000 Gigglescape™ Under the Sea Popping Toys due to a choking hazard.

The problem is that the clear plastic dome can detach from the blue plastic base, making the small plastic balls inside accessible to kids.

Target said it is aware of 9 reports of the dome detaching and allowing children to access the plastic balls. There was 1 report of a child who began to choke, according to the recall posted by the CPSC on July 2.

The recalled toy features a blue plastic base that is shaped like a whale, topped with a clear dome full of colored balls. When a child pushes the external plunger at the top of the dome, the balls pop up.

Popping toys of this type are designed to keep small parts sealed away behind the dome.

Once the dome separates from the base, those loose balls become hazardous. The balls are brightly-colored, small, and round objects that can block a child’s airway if they are swallowed.

Parents can identify the recalled toy by the following details:

Product name: Gigglescape™ Under the Sea Popping Toy

Gigglescape brand printed on the front of the package and imprinted on the bottom of the blue plastic base

Blue whale-shaped base with a clear plastic dome and colored balls inside

Sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide from August 2025 through January 2026 for about $10

CPSC recall number: 26-598

The toys were manufactured in China and imported by Target, of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Safety officials say consumers should stop using the recalled toy immediately and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

hose who prefer to return it by mail can contact Target for a prepaid return label. Target can be reached toll-free at 800-591-3869 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily, or through the Target help website.

Source: Target Recalls Gigglescape™ Under the Sea Popping Toy Due to Choking Hazard