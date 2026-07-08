Michigan health officials are investigating a rapidly growing outbreak of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness linked to a microscopic parasite, that has topped 700 cases in a matter of weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 700 cases of cyclosporiasis since June 22, along with 36 hospitalizations, as of July 6. No deaths have been reported.

The case count has climbed fast. State data showed roughly 170 cases by June 30, about 400 by July 3, 572 by July 4, and 680 by July 6. Michigan typically identifies only about 50 cases in an entire year.

Most of the illnesses have been concentrated in southeast Michigan, with the highest numbers in Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne, Shiawassee, Jackson, Oakland and Livingston counties.

Monroe County in particular has been described as a hotspot.

The outbreak is also not limited to Michigan. The CDC reported 145 cases of cyclosporiasis across 17 states between May 1 and June 16, separate from the Michigan count, with 20 people hospitalized.

Texas is among those 17 states and has historically reported some of the nation’s highest numbers of cyclosporiasis cases. Ohio also reported 177 cases by July 2. Health officials have reported clusters of illnesses in southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio.

So far, no single food source has been identified. No recalls have been announced. But state and local health officials are actively investigating this outbreak and the likely source is contaminated fresh produce.

Michigan’s chief medical executive said the sheer volume of cases has made the source harder to trace, noting that hundreds of patients must be interviewed and their grocery purchases tracked back through complex food distribution networks.

Cyclosporiasis is a disease that is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which makes people sick when they eat food or drinking water that is contaminated with the parasite.

Symptoms usually develop 2 to 14 days after exposure. Officials and physicians describe the hallmark symptom as sudden, explosive watery diarrhea, often along with stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite, low-grade fever and weight loss.

Without treatment, symptoms can last for weeks or even months. In some cases, the symptoms improve temporarily, only to return.

Past outbreaks of cyclosporiasis in the U.S. and Canada have been linked to fresh produce, bagged salad mixes and kits, fresh cilantro, fresh basil, raspberries, snow peas, scallions, parsley and broccoli.

MDHHS has advised that anyone experiencing sudden, ongoing diarrhea contact their health care provider and local health department. Cyclosporiasis can be diagnosed through laboratory testing and is treatable with prescription antibiotics.

Source: Outbreak of cyclosporiasis occurring in Michigan (MDHHS)