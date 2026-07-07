Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. has announced a recall for frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries that may be contaminated with E. coli O145:H28, a Shiga toxin-producing strain.

The recalled blueberries have been linked to a multi-state outbreak that the FDA and the CDC are investigating. As of July 6, 2026, 12 people have been reported sick across 2 states, with 4 hospitalizations and no deaths. The illnesses began between May 11 and June 5, 2026.

The outbreak was first reported when The Florida Department of Health notified CDC partners about a cluster of E. coli O145 illnesses on July 1, 2026. Interviews pointed to frozen GreenWise-brand organic blueberries sold at Publix as the leading food of interest.

According to the FDA outbreak investigation, 7 out of 9 sick people who were interviewed reported eating frozen blueberries, and 5 of those specifically named GreenWise-brand organic frozen blueberries that were purchased from Publix.

All of the people who got sick in this outbreak have were reported in Florida and Georgia.

Consumers can identify the recalled product with the following information:

Frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries

10 oz packages

Lot code 60401

Best By date of February 9, 2028

The blueberries were shipped to Publix retail stores across 8 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The FDA also warned the blueberries might have been distributed to other retailers. The agency said it will update the advisory as more information becomes available.

No deaths were reported, but infections with E. coli O145 can be serious. The illness is marked by severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody, and vomiting. These symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria, though the FDA said that symptoms can appear anywhere from a few days to 9 days after eating contaminated food.

Most healthy people recover within a week, but some infections may result in a serious complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. The risk is highest for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The recall is voluntary. The company said it decided to act after receiving reports of consumers who experienced “digestive illnesses” and had eaten GreenWise frozen blueberries as part of their diet.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 336-899-5612 or Info.foodsafety@comfrut.com, Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 6 PM EST.

The investigation remains open, and the FDA says additional products may be added to the advisory as it continues.

Consumers who got sick after eating the recalled blueberries may have legal options, and a product liability attorney can advise them on their rights.

Source: Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. Initiates Recall of Frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries Due to Potential E. coli O145 Contamination