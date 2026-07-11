Flaunt® has recalled about 1,400 MagSafe Battery Charger power banks because the lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

The company has received 5 reports of the power banks overheating and catching fire, including 1 report of a burn to a consumer’s hand, 1 report of a burn to a consumer’s arm, and 4 reports of minor property damage.

The recall involves Flaunt MagSafe Battery Chargers with model number E33A. Consumers can identify the recalled power banks by the following details:

Back label marked “FLAUNT” and “Model: E33A”

“FLAUNT” engraved on the front right side

Small circular button in the bottom center of the front side

Sold in melon, black, lavender, and white

Measures 3 by 2 by 0.25 inches and weighs around 3.2 ounces

The power banks were sold online at flauntcases.com from May 2024 through April 2025 for about $65. They were imported by iDecoz Inc., doing business as Flaunt, of Brooklyn, New York, and Case-Mate, of Atlanta, Georgia, and manufactured in China.

Safety officials are urging consumers to stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Flaunt for a full refund of the $65 purchase price in the form of a check, or an $80 store credit at flauntcases.com.

To receive the refund, consumers must register at Flaunt’s recall page and submit 2 photographs. The first photo must show the front of the power bank with the word “Recalled,” the consumer’s initials, and the registration date written in permanent marker. The second photo must show the model number E33A on the back of the power bank.

The CPSC warns that the recalled power banks should not be thrown in the trash, placed in curbside recycling bins, or dropped in used battery recycling boxes at retail and home improvement stores.

Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries because they present a greater risk of fire.

Consumers who were burned or suffered property damage linked to a recalled power bank may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise them on their rights.

Source: Flaunt Recalls Magsafe Battery Chargers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards