Greenworks Tools has recalled about 554,780 Kobalt 24V and 48V yard power tools beacuse the lithium-on battery can overheat, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of serious injuries or death.

The recall covers a wide range of Kobalt-branded outdoor power tools that use lithium-ion batteries with a USB-C charging port. These products include string trimmers, blowers, mowers, chainsaws and pruning saws. Only products sold with the USB-C batteries are being recalled.

The affected batteries were sold in 3.0Ah, 4.0Ah, 5.0Ah, 6.0Ah and 8.0Ah versions, and the 6.0Ah and 3.0Ah batteries were also sold on their own.

According to the CPSC, charging the batteries through the USB-C port while they are inserted in the yard power tools can make the batteries short-circuit, which poses fire and burn hazards.

Greenworks sad it has received 34 reports of the batteries producing smoke, sparking or catching fire while inserted in the tool and charging through the USB-C port. No injuries or property damage have been reported, but the recall involves a serious safety hazard.

The recalled tools were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from January 2026 through May 2026 for between $20 and $482. The batteries were manufactured in China and Vietnam and imported by Greenworks North America, LLC, of Mooresville, North Carolina.

The recall involves at least a dozen kits and stand-alone items with specific model numbers. You can identify these tool and battery model numbers with this information:

Trimmer/blower combo kit KOC 1024-06 with battery KB 324-06

17″ push mower KM 4224A-06 and 21″ mowers KM 5224A-06, KMS 6224A-06 and KMSD 8224A-06

14″ chainsaw kit KCS 4224-06 and chainsaw KCS 1448-06

Blowers KHB 324-06, KHB 4248-06 and KHB 6048-06

Stand-alone batteries KB 324-06, KB 624-06 and 2-packs KB 324D-06 and KB 624D-06

Safety officials are urging people to stop charging the batteries through the USB-C port while they are inserted in the yard power tools. You can contact Greenworks for a free replacement battery.

To get a replacement battery, owners can register at the company’s Kobalt product recall page.

Greenworks is providing replacement batteries without the USB-C port, a charger adapter, a warning label to affix to the tool, an updated product manual and a prepaid shipping label with instructions for returning the recalled batteries.

For more information, you can also reach Greenworks toll-free at 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or by email at recalls@greenworkstools.com.

Source: Greenworks Tools Recalls 24V and 48V Kobalt Yard Power Tools with USB-C Batteries Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire Hazard