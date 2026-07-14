Best Buy is recalling about 3,820 Insignia® Front Control Gas Ranges because the front-mounted knobs can be activated by accidental contact from humans or pets, posing a risk of serious injury from a fire hazard.

The CPSC announced the recall on July 9, 2026. It covers two models, NS-RGFGSS1 and NS-RGFCGS2, both stainless steel ranges with five front knobs and an “Insignia” label on the bottom of the oven door. About 700 additional units were sold in Canada.

Best Buy has received 1 report of the knobs being activated by accidental contact. No injuries have been reported, but the CPSC warns the defect poses a serious fire hazard.

The recalled ranges can be identified by a label inside the bottom drawer. Consumers can confirm whether their range is included by these details:

Product: Insignia Front Control Gas Range

Model numbers: NS-RGFGSS1 and NS-RGFCGS2

Model number location: label inside the range’s bottom drawer

Sold: Best Buy stores nationwide and bestbuy.com, November 2020 through March 2026, for between $280 and $1,470

Front-knob ranges have drawn repeated safety scrutiny because the controls sit within easy reach of a passing hip, a leaning child, or a jumping pet. When a knob is bumped, a burner can ignite or release gas without anyone noticing, and objects left on the cooktop can catch fire.

Best Buy is offering owners a free set of compatible knob covers with installation instructions. Consumers should stop using the recalled oven immediately and visit Best Buy’s recall website to confirm their range and request the covers.

Until the covers are installed, the CPSC advises keeping children and pets away from the knobs, checking that the knobs are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not leaving objects on the range when it is not in use.

The Insignia recall follows two much larger actions over the same front-knob defect. In August 2024, Samsung recalled about 1.1 million slide-in electric ranges after more than 300 reports of unintentional knob activation, roughly 250 fires, and about 40 injuries.

And in February 2025, LG recalled about 500,000 electric ranges linked to more than 28 fires, eight injuries, and three fires involving pet deaths.

Consumers who were injured by a recalled range may have legal options. A product liability attorney can explain those rights.

Source: Best Buy Recalls Insignia® Gas Ranges Due to Risk of Serious Injury from a Fire Hazard