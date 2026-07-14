Rowenta is recalling about 3,660 cordless vacuum cleaners because the lithium-ion battery that is located in the handle can overheat and ignite.

Rowenta said it received 2 reports of the lithium-ion battery overheating or not charging, plus an additional 65 reports globally. No injuries have been reported, but the recall poses a serious safety hazard. According to the CPSC:

The recalled lithium-ion battery in the vacuum cleaner can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury from fire and burn hazards.

Lithium-ion battery failures are a known danger because a single cell can enter thermal runaway, a rapid self-heating reaction that can lead to fire.

The recall covers two models that were sold in red, black and silver:

X-Force Flex 14.60 Animal, model number RH99A2U1

X-Force Flex 15.60 Animal, model number RH99F2U1.

The recalled Versatile X-Force lithium-ion battery has model number ZR0097U2 with a date code that begins with either 23 or 24, meaning it was manufactured before December 2024. You can find the model number and date code on the back of the battery.

They were sold at Williams Sonoma and Crate & Barrel, and online at Rowenta.com, Shopify.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com from July 2023 through January 2026 for between $250 and $550.

Rowenta is urging owners to immediately stop using the vacuum are remove the battery from the handle. You can get a free replacement battery by registering for the recall on the company’s recall page and uploading a photo of the battery’s model number and date code.

Owners can contact Rowenta toll-free at 800-769-3682 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s recall page online for more information.

Consumers who were injured by a defective lithium-ion battery may have legal options, and a product liability attorney can advise them on their rights.

Source: Rowenta Recalls Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards