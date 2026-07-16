The CPSC is warning consumers to immediately stop using Meisinuo heated insoles because the internal lithium-ion battery can explode and ignite, posing a risk of serious burn injury and fire hazard.

About 1,372 of the insoles were sold online at Amazon.com from August 2023 through December 2024 for between $35 and $90. The products were manufactured in China.

The CPSC is aware of 17 reports of fires, explosions, and other thermal incidents involving the defective insoles, resulting in at least 15 reported burn injuries. That includes serious second and third-degree burns that required hospital treatment.

The seller, Meisinuo, has not agreed to recall the insoles or offer a remedy to consumers. With no refund, repair, or replacement available, safety officials are issuing an urgent public safety warning instead of a recall.

The safety hazard is amplified because the product is used inside footwear. Heated insoles are worn inside closed boots and shoes, which may be laced up. When the battery explodes, it can trap intense heat and flames directly against the victim’s foot.

For example, burn center healthcare providers in Minnesota have reported treating multiple patients in a single winter season for burns linked to heated insoles that overheated or exploded. Thousands of these products have been recalled in recent years.

Consumers can identify the products by the following details:

Product: Meisinuo heated insoles

Color: Black, with a lithium-ion battery in the heel area

Operation: Controlled by a remote control

Sold at: Amazon.com from August 2023 through December 2024 for $35 to $90

Warning Number: 26-612

This is not the first heated insole flagged by federal regulators. The CPSC has issued a string of similar warnings for other heated insole brands sold online, including iHeat in July 2025, Tajarly in September 2025, Junsyoung in March 2026, and METASONO/MEATSONO in 2026.

The CPSC urges consumers to dispose of the defective insoles immediately by following local hazardous waste disposal procedures. Incidents involving injury or product defect can be reported to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

Consumers who were burned by heated insoles may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise victims of their rights.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Meisinuo Heated Insoles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Fire Hazard