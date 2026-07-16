The CPSC is warning consumers to immediately stop using Houswise Tabletop Fire Pits because they can produce uncontrolled pool fires and flame jetting, resulting in serious or fatal burns.

The warning (No. 26-615), issued on July 16, 2026, covers at least 53,500 fire pits manufactured in China by Furmia LLC. They were sold online at Houswise.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and other websites since March 2023.

Safety officials have received more than 24 reports of flame jetting, fuel leaking outside of the fire pit, and unexpectedly high flames. Those incidents resulted in 7 injuries, including third-degree burns.

The fire pits are rectangular, round, or square containers that require users to pour liquid fuel into an open reservoir and then ignite the pooled liquid in the same spot where it was poured. According to the CPSC, fuels like isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol and ethanol/bioethanol “can burn with flame temperatures over 1,600°F and can cause third degree burns in less than one second.”

Igniting pooled fuel in an open container can lead to an uncontrolled pool fire, in which flames burn across the surface of pooled or spilled alcohol and can suddenly produce larger, hotter flames that spread beyond the fire pit itself.

Flame jetting is an even more violent event. It can occur when someone refills the fire pit while any flame is still present. A small flame in the fire pit can be hard to see, and it can ignite the vapor inside the fuel container as fuel is poured, triggering an explosion that propels flames and burning liquid onto the user or anyone nearby. The CPSC published a safety video demonstrating the force of flame jetting and how far flames and burning liquid can travel.

Furmia LLC has not agreed to recall the fire pits or offer any remedy to consumers. Safety officials are urging consumers to stop using the fire pits immediately and dispose of them, and warned people not to sell or give away the hazardous products.

The affected fire pits can be identified by the following details:

Model names: Vesper, Astra, Altair, and Quad

Shapes: rectangular, round, or square bases

Colors: marble, black, light gray, and dark gray

Sold with a variety of accessories, including skewers and cheese boards

This is not the first alarm over this type of product. In 2025, the CPSC issued a broader consumer alert covering alcohol and other liquid-burning fire pits that violate voluntary safety standards, citing 2 deaths and dozens of serious burn injuries.

In October 2024, about 89,500 Colsen-branded tabletop fire pits were recalled after 31 reports of flame jetting and escaping flames, which were linked to 19 burn injuries.

Anyone who experienced an incident involving a Houswise fire pit can report it to safety officials at SaferProducts.gov.

Consumers who were burned or otherwise injured by a Houswise Tabletop Fire Pit may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise them on their rights.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Houswise Tabletop Fire Pits Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury or Death from Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards