World Market has recalled a pistachio cream product that tested positive for Salmonella contamination.

The recall involves Emek®-branded pistachio cream, which is labeled as “Spread Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif.”

The product was packaged in a clear glass jar (9.7-oz. size) and distributed between June 11 and July 9, 2025. The product is labeled with BATCH NO: 250401, UPC 8 69652 10130 1, and “BEST BEFORE APRIL 01 2027,” which is etched on top of the lid.

No illnesses have been linked to this specific product, but last month health officials linked another type of Emek Pistachio Cream to a Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 4 people, according to the CDC:

“Emek brand pistachio spread sold at World Market is now recalled. Do not eat, sell, or serve Emek brand pistachio cream with a use by date of October 19, 2026, or the recalled spread.”

The pistachio cream product that was recalled by World Market tested positive for Salmonella, but health officials said they are conducting further tests “to see if it matches the outbreak strain.”

No additional illnesses have been reported, according to the CDC.

The product is sold primarily in World Market stores in the states of: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, OH, OK, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, WA & WI.

World Market is urging customers who bought this product to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: World Market Recalls Emek Spread Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif Due to Salmonella Contamination