Deale International has recalled about 23,000 CasaClean Handheld Steamers that were sold on HSN due to a risk of serious burn injuries from hot boiling water.

The steamers are cleaning products remove dirt, grease, and limescale in various household areas using boiling water or steam.

“The steamers can leak steam or spew hot boiling water, posing a risk of serious burn injury to users,” the recall warns.

There were 26 reports of the recalled steamers leaking hot boiling water water or steam, including 13 people who were burned.

The recall involves CasaClean Handheld Steamers with Model Number DF-958, in white/gray and blue/gray colors. They were sold at HSN from November 2024 through April 2025 for about $40.

The manufacturer, Deale International, is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled handheld steamers and visit the recall website at: https://thedeale.com/pages/casaclean-safety-recall, where you can register for a refund.

This is not the first time HSN has recalled handheld steamers due to a risk of severe burn injuries. In May 2021, HSN recalled 5.4 million clothing steamers after 106 people were burned by hot water or steam, including 8 people who suffered severe 2nd- or 3rd-degree burn injuries.

Source: Deale International Recalls CasaClean Handheld Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury; Sold on HSN