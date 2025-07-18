VIVI has recalled about 24,000 e-bike batteries that can overheat, catch on fire, or explode and cause serious burn injuries.
According to the recall warning: “The recalled lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.”
No injuries were reported in the recall, but there were 14 reports of the batteries overheating, including 3 reports of fires.
VIVI is a low-cost e-bike manufacturer located in China. The defective batteries were included along with VIVI e-bikes that were sold on Amazon and other websites from December 2020 to November 2023.
The price of the recalled e-bikes ranged from $365 to $950.
The recall involves 36-volt rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that were included with certain VIVI e-bikes before November 2023.
To check if your e-bike was recalled, look for the model number on the sales order document. It may also be on the e-bike frame. The battery model number is on the battery itself, and “VIVI” is on the downtube.
The following e-bike model numbers and battery model numbers are included in this recall:
|Affected E-Bike Model Number
|Recalled Battery Model Number
|C26
|WT0261, 36V-8AH-288WH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, SKD015, EB3608C0B
|MT20
|WT0261, SKD014, ZBL-36V10.4Ah LH
|Z3
|TCRFD111005YY
|M026SH
|36V-8Ah-288Wh, ZBL-36V8Ah288Wh, ZBL-36V8Ah288Wh ZK, EB360817E, SKD036008016A
|H6
|EB3610D0B, ZBL-36V10Ah, SKD011, 36V-10.4AH-374.4Wh, SKD036010003A
|H7
|EB3610C5B, 36V-10.4AH-374.4Wh
|MT26H
|ZBL-36V8Ah ZK
|26LGB
|EB360808L, 36V-8AH-300WH, 36V-8AH-288WH, WT0260, SKD036008009A, ZBL-36V8AH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, ZBL10SP36V8AH
|M026TGB
|EB360808L, 36V-8AH-300WH, 36V-8AH-288WH, WT0260, SKD036008009A, ZBL-36V8AH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, ZBL10SP36V8AH
|MT26G
|EB360808L, 36V-8AH-300WH, 36V-8AH-288WH, WT0260, SKD036008009A, ZBL-36V8AH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, ZBL10SP36V8AH
|FM20
|WT0289, EB3608B2S, 36V-8AH-288WH
|F20
|36V-8AH-288WH, EB3608B4S
|S3
|TCRFD021004006, TCRFD031004006, TTTT07F01, TCRFD181004JB, TCRFD011004JB, TC-TT011005B
|Z1
|TT09F01
|Z2
|TT09F01
Customers should immediately stop using the recalled e-bike batteries and contact VIVI for a free replacement battery and charger. For more information, visit the recall website at https://viviebikes.com/pages/recall.
Source: VIVI E-Bikes Lithium-ion Batteries Sold with VIVI E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold by VIVI