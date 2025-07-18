VIVI has recalled about 24,000 e-bike batteries that can overheat, catch on fire, or explode and cause serious burn injuries.

According to the recall warning: “The recalled lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.”

No injuries were reported in the recall, but there were 14 reports of the batteries overheating, including 3 reports of fires.

VIVI is a low-cost e-bike manufacturer located in China. The defective batteries were included along with VIVI e-bikes that were sold on Amazon and other websites from December 2020 to November 2023.

The price of the recalled e-bikes ranged from $365 to $950.

The recall involves 36-volt rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that were included with certain VIVI e-bikes before November 2023.

To check if your e-bike was recalled, look for the model number on the sales order document. It may also be on the e-bike frame. The battery model number is on the battery itself, and “VIVI” is on the downtube.

The following e-bike model numbers and battery model numbers are included in this recall:

Affected E-Bike Model Number Recalled Battery Model Number C26 WT0261, 36V-8AH-288WH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, SKD015, EB3608C0B MT20 WT0261, SKD014, ZBL-36V10.4Ah LH Z3 TCRFD111005YY M026SH 36V-8Ah-288Wh, ZBL-36V8Ah288Wh, ZBL-36V8Ah288Wh ZK, EB360817E, SKD036008016A H6 EB3610D0B, ZBL-36V10Ah, SKD011, 36V-10.4AH-374.4Wh, SKD036010003A H7 EB3610C5B, 36V-10.4AH-374.4Wh MT26H ZBL-36V8Ah ZK 26LGB EB360808L, 36V-8AH-300WH, 36V-8AH-288WH, WT0260, SKD036008009A, ZBL-36V8AH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, ZBL10SP36V8AH M026TGB EB360808L, 36V-8AH-300WH, 36V-8AH-288WH, WT0260, SKD036008009A, ZBL-36V8AH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, ZBL10SP36V8AH MT26G EB360808L, 36V-8AH-300WH, 36V-8AH-288WH, WT0260, SKD036008009A, ZBL-36V8AH, ZBL-36V8AH ZK, ZBL10SP36V8AH FM20 WT0289, EB3608B2S, 36V-8AH-288WH F20 36V-8AH-288WH, EB3608B4S S3 TCRFD021004006, TCRFD031004006, TTTT07F01, TCRFD181004JB, TCRFD011004JB, TC-TT011005B Z1 TT09F01 Z2 TT09F01

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled e-bike batteries and contact VIVI for a free replacement battery and charger. For more information, visit the recall website at https://viviebikes.com/pages/recall.

Source: VIVI E-Bikes Lithium-ion Batteries Sold with VIVI E-Bikes Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Sold by VIVI