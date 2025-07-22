About 5 million above-ground pools were recalled after at least 9 children drowned when they were able to climb up on a strap that wraps around the pool.

The recall involves certain above-ground pools that are 48-inches and taller with a compression strap running externally around the outside of the pool’s vertical support legs. According to the recall:

“The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, which could allow a child access to the pool, posing a potential drowning risk.”

Safety officials believe at least 9 children have drowned after using the foothold to climb into the pools. These tragic deaths were reported California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Missouri.

The recalls were announced by Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup, which sold about 5 million above-ground pools nationwide since 2002.

The recalled above-ground pools have been sold since 2002 at stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Sears, Lowe’s, Kmart, Toys ‘R’ Us, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Big Lots, Costco and BJ’s (among others), Amazon.com and other websites.

Safety officials are urging customers to immediately contact Bestway, Intex, or Polygroup for a free repair kit. Until the pool repair is installed, be sure that children cannot access the pool unattended, or drain the pool until it is repaired.

