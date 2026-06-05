Wyze Labs has announced a nationwide recall for about 321,360 Wyze Solar Cam Pan Security Cameras due to explosions, fires, and multiple burn injuries linked to the device’s lithium-ion battery.

The recall covers the Wyze Solar Cam Pan, model number WYZESCPWH, sold in white. It is a wire-free outdoor security camera with motorized pan-and-tilt functionality and an integrated solar panel.

Wyze said it received 13 consumer reports of the cameras overheating and 6 reports of cameras exploding and catching on fire. The company also said 6 consumers reported suffering minor burns.

According to the CPSC, the recalled cameras have incorrect assembly instructions, which can lead consumers to accidentally puncturing the lithium-ion battery’s metal casing. Puncturing the battery may lead to it rapidly overheating, which poses a risk of serious injury or property damage from fires.

The camera comes with two types of screws: short pan-head machine screws and long flat-head wood screws. If the long flat-head wood screws are incorrectly used to attach the solar panel bracket to the top of the camera, they can penetrate the closed-bottom brass inserts and puncture the battery.

According to the Wyze recall website:

The long flat-head wood screws are intended only for mounting the product to a wall or other surface. If the long flat-head wood screws are incorrectly used to attach the solar panel bracket to the top of the camera, they may penetrate the closed-bottom brass inserts and puncture the internal lithium-ion battery’s metal casing, causing the battery to rapidly overheat, posing a risk of serious injury or property damage from a fire or burn hazard.

The recalled cameras were sold at Home Depot, Micro Center, and Best Buy, and online at wyze.com, Amazon, Temu, B2B Renew, and ReturnPro from October 2025 through April 2026 for about $80. An additional 2,560 units were sold in Canada.

Wyze is offering affected consumers a free replacement camera with solar panel accessory, a full refund, or a gift card for the original purchase price.

Consumers should stop using the camera immediately and visit wyze.com/SCPrecall to determine if their device is included in the recall. The recall applies to cameras purchased on or before April 3, 2026.

The CPSC is warning consumers not to throw the recalled cameras in the trash, in curbside recycling, or in used battery recycling boxes at retail stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of through a municipal household hazardous waste collection center.

Consumers who were burned or had property damage from a Wyze Solar Cam Pan may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise on individual rights.

Source: Wyze Labs Recalls Solar Cam Pan Security Cameras Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards