Vornado Air has recalled about 255,000 SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters after a problem with the fan blades led to reports of overheating, melted enclosures, and multiple fires.

Vornado said it received 32 reports of overheating due to the fan blades detaching, including 8 reports of fires and 1 report of smoke inhalation. No deaths or burn injuries were reported.

The problem is that the heater’s fan blade can detach from the motor shaft. This can cause the fan to slow or stop, which can lead to overheating, melting of the enclosure and internal parts, and fires.

According to the CPSC:

Melted internal parts can ignite and breach the enclosure if the thermal cut off or fuse does not timely activate, posing a fire hazard.

The recalled SRTH tower heaters were sold in black and white and measure about 12.5 inches high by 6 inches in diameter. The word “Vornado” with a “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit, and the model “TYPE SRTH” is printed on the silver rating label on the bottom. The heaters have two heat settings, low and high, and a fan only setting with no heat.

Vornado explains how to get a refund on its recall page.

If you have a recalled unit, please stop using it immediately.

Follow the steps below to participate in the recall and receive your $49.99 refund.

Step 1 – Check Your Product

To confirm whether your heater is included in this recall, please use our online recall registration system below.

Step 2 – Register for the Recall

If your unit is affected, you must complete the online registration process to receive your refund.

The SRTH heaters were sold nationwide for nearly 13 years at Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, ACE Hardware, Vornado.com, and Amazon.com from August 2013 through May 2026, for between $40 and $50.

This is the latest in a string of Vornado heater recalls. The company previously recalled its VH2 Whole Room Heater in January 2025.

The CPSC says consumers should stop using the recalled heaters immediately and contact Vornado for refund instructions. Vornado can be reached at 844-205-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at recalls.vornado.com.

Affected consumers who were burned, lost property in a fire, or suffered smoke inhalation may have legal options. A product liability attorney can advise them on their rights.

Source: Vornado Air Recalls SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters Due to Fire Hazard