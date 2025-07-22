On July 17, Reser’s Fine Foods recalled certain tuna salad products due to a risk of Listeria contamination. This led to a chain-reaction of recalls from grocery stores who used the tuna salad.

Reser’s Fine Foods said it believes the contaminated ingredient was breadcrumbs that were used in the preparation of the salads.

No illnesses were reported, but Listeria infections can be very serious or deadly. The risk is highest for pregnant women, older adults, immunocompromised individuals, and infants.

In response to the recall, Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas also announced recalls for items with tuna salad that was recalled by Reser’s Fine Foods.

Jewel Osco stores in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa have also voluntarily recalled certain items containing tuna salad supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods.

The recall includes “ready meals” that were sold by weight, including Tuna Salad (sold alone or with crackers), Club Sandwiches with Tuna Salad, Croissant Sandwiches with Tuna Salad, and other items.

No illnesses were reported, but customers who bought these products are urged not to eat them. The products can be returned for a refund.

The FDA also recommends sanitizing your refrigerator or any other surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled products:

“Use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.”

For more information, contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Source: Jewel Osco Stores in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa Voluntarily Recalls Select Items Containing Tuna Salad from Reser’s Fine Foods Due to an Ingredient Recall Linked to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination