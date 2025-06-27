About 228,760 Coleman Camping Cots and Stretcher Cots were recalled due to a risk of severe finger-pinching injuries, including lacerations and amputations.

These finger injuries occurred when users tried to adjust the chair while seated, and got their fingers pinched by the back hinge.

Coleman reported 7 injuries, including 2 reports of fractured fingers (broken bones) due to the seat-back adjustment mechanism.

The recall involves the Coleman Converta Cot and Coleman Converta Camping Suspension Stretcher (also referred to as a “Stretcher Cot”).

They were sold from January 2011 through March 2025 at Walmart, other stores, and online. The recalled cots have Model Numbers:

  • 2000020282 Coleman Converta Cot
  • 2000003077 Coleman Converta Cot
  • 2000020290 Coleman Converta Camping Suspension Stretcher

Coleman is urging people who have a Converta Cot or Stretcher Cot to immediately stop using it and register for a free repair kit at the website: https://recall.coleman.com/.

“The repair kit can be easily installed and will reduce the risk of fingers contacting or getting pinched by the back hinge,” according to the recall.

Source: The Coleman Company Recalls Converta Camping Cots and Converta Camping Suspension Stretchers Due to Laceration and Amputation Hazards; Imported by Newell Brands

