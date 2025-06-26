TTI Outdoor Power Equipment has announced a recall for about 113,000 RYOBI® Hedge Trimmers that can unexpectedly turn on and cause severe lacerations.

The recall involves Ryobi 40-Volt 12-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers that were sold nationwide at Home Depot, Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores, and online from March 2021 through January 2025.

The hedge trimmers are supposed to activate only when a user presses the safety and trigger control simultaneously.

The problem is that the hedge trimmers can unexpectedly turn on (activate) after pressing just one of the controls, such as the safety switch or trigger control individually, rather than both at the same time.

There were 27 reports of the blade activating after pressing just one of the controls, including 16 people who suffered laceration injuries (cuts). The reports included “minor and some severe lacerations,” according to the manufacturer.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled Ryobi Hedge Trimmers with model numbers RY40620VNM, RY40602VNM and RY40602BTLVNM, and serial numbers within LT21091D180001 – LT22365D060025 and RG23125N250001 – RG24252D101110.

You can visit the recall website at https://ryobi.ryobitools.com/support/safety for instructions on how to return your hedge trimmer, and register for a free replacement.

