Safety officials have announced a recall for nearly 250,000 AstroAI Mini Fridges due to fire and burn hazards, including two fires that caused over $360,000 in damage.

The recall involves AstroAI Mini Fridges, which are small portable desktop refrigerators that can hold a 6-pack, snacks, or makeup.

AstroAI warned customers to immediately stop using the refrigerators because an electrical switch can short-circuit, which is a fire hazard.

Dozens of incidents have been reported since 2019, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC):

“CPSC has received at least 70 reports of the minifridges smoking, burning, melting or catching fire. Two fires resulted in extensive property damages, together totaling more than $360,000 in reported damages.”

The recalled mini fridges have the name “AstroAI” on the front. They were sold from June 2019 through June 2022 for about $40.

The recall involves products with model number “LY0204A”. The nine-digit serial number of the affected units starts with “S/N” and begins with the following numbers: 19, 20, 21, 2201, 2202 or 2203.

AstroAI is offering a free replacement mini fridge. For instructions on how to register for a replacement, visit the recall website at https://www.astroai.com/product-recall.

