A pressure cooker lawsuit has been filed by a woman who was burned when the lid blew off and ejected scalding-hot food and liquid.

The lawsuit was filed by Martha G., a resident of Hillard, Ohio who suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” in July 2023 while using a Royal Prestige Pressure Cooker (Model Number CO1258).

According to her lawsuit, she purchased the pressure cooker from an “independent distributor,” or direct seller for Hy Cite Enterprises LLC.

She purchased a Royal Prestige® Pressure Cooker, which is a traditional stovetop-heated pressure cooker that is not electric. Instead, the stovetop Royal Prestige Pressure Cooker consists of a pot that can be heated on a stove, with a locking lid to trap steam.

The lawsuit blames her burn injuries on the failure of the pressure cooker’s “four safety mechanisms,” which were advertised to lock the lid and keep consumers safe while using the pressure cooker.

Instead, she claims that she was seriously burned as a result of the “pressure cooker’s lid suddenly and unexpectedly ejecting off the pressure cooker’s pot,” which caused the “scalding-hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto her body.

Her lawsuit accuses Hy Cite Enterprises of selling a pressure cooker that was “defectively and negligently designed” because it failed to prevent the lid from opening when the unit remained pressurized.

The lawsuit also accuses Hy Cite Enterprises of failing to warn consumers about the safety risks, and “failing to recall the dangerously defective pressure cookers regardless of the risk.”

Her Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on May 21, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin — Case: 3:25-cv-00420.