Trader Joe’s has announced a recall for a batch of Face Rock Creamery’s Vampire Slayer Cheese Curds due to a risk of Listeria.

The recall only involves containers with Lot Code “Use BY 082925” that were sold at certain locations in California and Nevada, according to Trader Joe’s.

The locations in Northern California include Trader Joe’s stores in Monterey, Fresno, and all locations north. The locations in Northern Nevada include Carson City, Reno, and Sparks.

The recall involves “Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar Curds” that were packaged in a clear, sealed plastic cup with a lid. Customers can identify the product with UPC 8 51222 00528 7. It has the Lot numbers 20250519VS01 and 20250519VS02, and the Use By date of 08292025, according to the FDA Recall published on June 21, 2025.

The cheese is advertised as a “garlic infused cheddar cheese,” with a “bold dose of garlic,” according to Face Rock Creamery.

No illnesses were reported, according to Trader Joe’s. Instead, the recall was issued due to a potential risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause infections.

Trader Joe’s is urging anyone who purchased Face Rock Creamery’s Vampire Slayer Cheese Curds with the August 29, 2025 USE BY code purchased in Northern California or Northern Nevada.

Infections with Listeria monocytogenes can be serious and sometimes fatal, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

People who have a higher risk of severe complications include newborns, adults over 65, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill. In some cases, Listeria causes an invasive illness with symptoms like a headache, stiff neck, confusion, and loss of balance. The symptoms may not appear for 10 weeks.

