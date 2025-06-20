A class action lawsuit has been filed by a man from California who was seriously injured when his fingers were crushed in a pinch-point around the tow handle of a now-recalled Igloo Rolling Cooler.

The incident involved a Latitude 90 Roller Cooler, which is a 90-quart rolling cooler made by Igloo that includes a “Flip & Tow” handle.

In June 2023, he was taking the cooler out of his truck bed when the tow handle pinched the fingers of his left hand against the body of the cooler. According to his lawsuit, he “continues to have numbness and pain in his left index finger, which is attributable to nerve damage.”

About two years after this incident, in February 2025, Igloo recalled over 1 million rolling coolers after “12 reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations.”

The recall involved several models of Igloo coolers with tow handles, including the Latitude 90 Roller Cooler that caused his injuries.

His lawsuit accuses Igloo of selling coolers that were “defective and unreasonably dangerous for use,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit was filed against Igloo Products Corp. on June 2, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California — Case Number 2:25-at-00697.