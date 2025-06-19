A deadly outbreak of food poisoning has been linked to Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo meal trays that were sold in the refrigerated section at Walmart and Kroger stores nationwide.

Health officials confirmed 17 illnesses in 13 states, including 3 people who died in Texas, Michigan, and Illinois. One pregnant woman got sick and suffered a fetal death, according to the CDC Outbreak Advisory. Illnesses were reported between July 2024 and May 2025.

The first illnesses were reported about a year ago, but it wasn’t until March 2025 that health officials found the outbreak strain of Listeria in a sample of Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo at a FreshRealm facility.

On June 18, FreshRealm recalled Chicken Alfredo meals that were sold at Kroger and Walmart under the Marketside® and Home Chef® brands. These items were intended to be microwaved.

The recall involves all items produced before June 17, including:

Walmart — MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE (Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese) — 32.8-oz. tray packages with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.

(Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese) — 32.8-oz. tray packages with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior. Walmart — MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE (Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese) — 12.3 oz. tray packages with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.

(Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese) — 12.3 oz. tray packages with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior. Kroger — HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo (with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese) — sold in 12.5 oz. tray packages with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

(with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese) — sold in 12.5 oz. tray packages with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior. Establishment number “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” appears on the label in the USDA mark of inspection.

Health officials are warning people not to eat these products. If you or a loved one did eat these products, be vigilant for symptoms of Listeria, which can take up to 2 months to appear. According to the FDA:

“People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.”

Source: FreshRealm Recalls Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination