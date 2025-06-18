Fuentes Farms, a company based in McAllen, Texas, has announced a recall for 71 boxes of fresh cucumbers that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled cucumbers were distributed by local vendors at flea markets in the McAllen and Alamo areas of Texas.

The boxes have a “Fuentes Farm” label with Lot Number #357. The boxes are 40-pounds (1-1/9-bushel boxes). The boxes are marked with the word “Vegetables” on a black background.

These boxes were distributed between May 31 and June 3, 2025.

Fuentes Farms said “no illnesses have been reported to date” and the company issued the recall after a cucumber from Lot #357 tested positive for Salmonella as part of a routine sampling program.

Fuentes Farms also said “the recall is not part of any current food outbreaks,” which may refer to other outbreaks of Salmonella that have been linked to cucumbers from other companies.

For example, in May 2025, health officials linked cucumbers grown in Florida by Bedner Growers to an outbreak of Salmonella that sickened at least 45 people in 18 states.

Anyone who experiences symptoms of Salmonella after eating cucumbers should seek medical attention. According to the FDA: “Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.”

Source: Fuentes Farms, LLC Recalls Product Because of Possible Health Risk