The baby-product company Bugaboo has recalled about 18,280 Bugaboo® Giraffe High Chairs due to a “fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death.”

The problem is that the legs of the high chair can detach from the frame if the screws connecting the legs are not properly tightened during assembly.

There were 22 reports of the legs of the high chair detaching, including 13 reports of minor injuries, according to the recall.

The recalled Bugaboo Giraffe High Chairs were sold nationwide at Nordstrom, other specialty stores, and online at www.bugaboo.com and amazon.com from May 2023 through April 2025 for about $380.

Bugaboo is urging parents and caregivers to immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Bugaboo for a repair kit, which will include an Allen key and new screws to install into the product’s legs.

Visit the recall website at https://service.bugaboo.com/s/bugaboo-giraffe-recall-repair-kit-checker, where you can enter your Bugaboo Giraffe serial number found on a sticker under your Bugaboo Giraffe seat. The number starts with 43. This will begin the process of registering for a free repair kit.

Source: Bugaboo North America Recalls Giraffe High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard