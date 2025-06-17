Health officials have linked pistachio cream to an outbreak of Salmonella that sickened at least 4 people.

The outbreak has been linked to Emek-brand Pistachio Cream, a manufactured in Turkey and imported to the U.S.

Emek Pistachio Cream is a shelf-stable product that was sold in a 5-kg (11-pound) white plastic tub. It was sold online for wholesale distributors, restaurants, and food service locations nationwide.

The product has a use-by date of October 19, 2026 (TETT: 19/10/26 (DD/MM/YY)) and production code PNO: 241019.

As of June 13, 2025, a total of 4 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg. Three out of 4 people reported eating pistachio cream at the same restaurant.

The illnesses were reported between March and May 2025.

These illnesses were reported in Minnesota and New Jersey, but “the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” according to the CDC Outbreak Advisory.

Health officials are urging restaurants and customers: “Do not eat, sell, or serve Emek-brand pistachio cream with a use by date of October 19, 2026.”

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Pistachio Cream (June 2025)