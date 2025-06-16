Bornstein Seafoods Inc. has announced a recall for about 44,550 pounds of cooked and peeled cold-water shrimp meat that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Infections with Listeria can be serious and sometimes fatal, according to the FDA. The risk is highest for young children, elderly adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women.

According to the FDA:

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

The shrimp was packaged in 1-pound and 5-pound bags. It was sold to distributors and retailers in California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia (Canada). The products “may have been further distributed and sold at retailers nationwide,” according to the recall.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was issued after a routine sample discovered Listeria monocytogenes bacteria from an in-process shrimp sample in a food production environment.

Bornstein Seafoods said it has stopped distribution of the product as they investigate the root cause of the problem.

Anyone who purchased the recalled shrimp items are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Bornstein Seafoods Inc Recalls Cooked & Peeled Ready-To-Eat Coldwater Shrimp Meat Because of Possible Health Risk