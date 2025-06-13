Nearly 1.2 million Anker PowerCore 10,000 Power Banks (Model A1263) were recalled because the lithium-ion battery in the power bank can overheat, catch fire, explode, and cause burn injuries.

Anker said it received 19 reports of fires and explosions. This includes 2 reports of minor burn injuries that did not require medical attention.

There were also 11 reports of property damage totaling over $60,700.

The power banks were sold from June 2016 through December 2022 online at Anker, Amazon, Newegg and Ebay for about $27.

Anker is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks, which will have the name “Anker” engraved on the front and the model number “A1263” printed on the bottom.

The label on the bottom will also have the Serial Number, which you can check at https://www.anker.com/product-recalls to determine if your power bank is included in this recall.

Anker is also urging customers to visit the recall website to register for a free replacement power bank.

Source: More than One Million Anker Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Anker Innovations