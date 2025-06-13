A lawsuit has been filed by a woman who was severely burned when she opened the lid and hot food blew out of her pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Aaquila R., a resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota, who suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” in June 2021 while using a Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker.

The incident specifically involved a Crock-Pot Express Easy Release Pressure Cooker (Model Number CPPCV60-SS), which was manufactured and sold by Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands.

Her lawsuit claims that she “was able to remove the lid while the Pressure Cooker retained pressure.”

As a result of opening the lid, there was a sudden release of built-up pressure and steam from inside the pot. This allowed the “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the Pressure Cooker and onto Plaintiff,” resulting in serious burns.

Her lawsuit accuses the manufacturers of claiming that their Crock-Pot Pressure Cookers include “safety sensors” to keep the lid from being opened while the unit is under pressure.

The lawsuit quotes the User Manual for the Crock-Pot Express Easy Release Pressure Cooker, including statements like “pressure will not build if the Lid is not shut correctly and has not sealed,” and that “once the pressure increases, the Lid cannot be opened.”

Instead, she claims that the pressure cooker is defective because it failed to prevent the lid from being removed with normal force when it was pressurized, which is a hazard that puts consumers in danger.

Her Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed against Sunbeam Products Inc. and Newell Brands, Inc. on May 15, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota — Case Number 0:25-cv-02119.