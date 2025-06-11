Health officials have announced a recall for Zicam® Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs and Orajel™ Baby Teething Swabs due to fungal contamination that may pose “serious and life-threatening” risks.

The recall involves the following swab products:

  • Zicam® Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, with UPC 732216301205, all lots: A zinc-free, homeopathic cold remedy swab designed to shorten the duration of the common cold.
  • Zicam® Nasal AllClear Swabs, with UPC 732216301656, all lots: A nasal cleansing swab product (discontinued in December 2024).
  • Orajel™ Baby Teething Swabs, with UPC 310310400002, all lots: Pre-moistened swabs designed to soothe teething discomfort in infants and toddlers.

No illnesses or infections were reported, but fungal contamination in a swab could pose a serious health risk, according to the recall:

“Swabs found to contain microbial contamination can potentially present a significant risk to the health and safety of consumers.”

The health risks include “serious and life-threatening blood infections in users whose nasal mucosa may be compromised due to inflammation and mechanical injuries.

The risk is highest (potentially severe or life-threatening) among children and individuals with compromised immune systems or other underlying medical conditions,” according to Church & Dwight Co., Inc., the parent company of Zicam® and Orajel® brands and the recalled products.

Source: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Zicam® Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, Zicam® Nasal AllClear Swabs, and Orajel™ Baby Teething Swabs Due to Microbial Contamination

