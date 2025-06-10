Safety officials have announced a recall for about 3.8 million BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells after more than 100 injury reports.

The problem is that the weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, which poses a risk of serious impact injuries.

There were nearly 350 reports of the weight plates dislodging, including 111 people who suffered impact injuries like concussions, abrasions (scrapes), broken toe bones, or contusions (bruises).

The recall applies to the BowFlex 552 or 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells, which were sold as early as 2004 by BowFlex (formerly Nautilus Inc.) and as recently as May 2025 by Johnson Health Tech Trading Inc.

The company is urging people to immediately stop using the recalled BowFlex 552 or 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells. They were sold individually or in sets of two dumbbells.

If you bought these dumbbells from April 23, 2024 through May 2025 (after Johnson Health Tech acquired BowFlex), you are eligible for a free replacement dumbbell or voucher equal to the full purchase price.

If you bought the recalled dumbbells before April 23, 2024, you are eligible for a prorated refund voucher to use on BowFlex.com.

For more information on how to submit a claim, which will involve returning the dumbbell handle and base, visit the online recall portal at https://www.bowflex.com/recalls.html.

Source: Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard, Including 3.7 Million Sold by Nautilus Inc.