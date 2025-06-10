Health officials are warning the public about an outbreak of Salmonella that has been linked to organic brown eggs.

At least 79 people in 7 states were infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis, but the true number of sick people is likely higher, according to the CDC Investigation.

On June 6, nearly 2 million dozen-cartons of organic brown eggs were recalled by August Egg Company, an egg producer in California.

August Egg Company recalled eggs that were supplied to 9 brands that were sold at major grocery stores, such as:

Walmart

Save Mart

FoodMaxx

Lucky

Smart & Final

Safeway

Raleys

Food 4 Less

Ralphs

And more

The eggs were sold under 9 brand-names, including Clover Organic, First Street, Nulaid, O Organics, Marketside (Walmart), Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sun Harvest, Sunnyside, and also unbranded bulk boxes of 20-30 eggs.

The eggs were sold at retailers in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming.

To identify the recalled egg cartons, consumers should look for Plant Code Number P-6562 or CA5330, with the Julian Dates between 32 to 126.

“Consumers who may have eggs produced in this plant, as identified by the plant code on one side of the egg carton, should return it to their place of purchase for a full refund,” according to the recall.

Source: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs