A judge in Colorado has upheld a $9 million jury payout to a woman who was severely burned by a Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker that was later recalled due to a risk of burn injuries.

The lawsuit was originally filed by Georgina P., a woman from Denver who was burned in a horrific kitchen accident in 2019.

According to her lawsuit, she was using the pressure cooker setting on her Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker to cook beans.

About 20 minutes after the beans were done cooking, she touched the steam release valve — and the pressure cooker violently exploded, showering her in scalding-hot food and liquid that blew out of the pot.

She suffered extensive 2nd- and 3rd-degree burn injuries, which required medical treatment and resulted in long-term disfigurement.

Just a few months later, a recall was issued for neraly 1 million Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cookers due to a risk of burn injuries.

Her lawsuit was filed against the manufacturers, Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands.

When her lawsuit went to trial in December 2024, a jury in Colorado awarded her $55.5 million, finding Sunbeam and Newell to be 90% responsible for her injuries.

On May 29, Judge Phillip A. Brimmer ordered that the $55.5 million jury verdict must be reduced to about $9 million due to Colorado state laws limiting statutory damages.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado — Case Number 1:21-cv-01915.

Source: Woman’s $56M Slow Cooker Burn Verdict Reduced To $8.8M

Scales of JusticeEditor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.
Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *