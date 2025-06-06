A judge in Colorado has upheld a $9 million jury payout to a woman who was severely burned by a Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker that was later recalled due to a risk of burn injuries.

The lawsuit was originally filed by Georgina P., a woman from Denver who was burned in a horrific kitchen accident in 2019.

According to her lawsuit, she was using the pressure cooker setting on her Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker to cook beans.

About 20 minutes after the beans were done cooking, she touched the steam release valve — and the pressure cooker violently exploded, showering her in scalding-hot food and liquid that blew out of the pot.

She suffered extensive 2nd- and 3rd-degree burn injuries, which required medical treatment and resulted in long-term disfigurement.

Just a few months later, a recall was issued for neraly 1 million Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cookers due to a risk of burn injuries.

Her lawsuit was filed against the manufacturers, Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands.

When her lawsuit went to trial in December 2024, a jury in Colorado awarded her $55.5 million, finding Sunbeam and Newell to be 90% responsible for her injuries.

On May 29, Judge Phillip A. Brimmer ordered that the $55.5 million jury verdict must be reduced to about $9 million due to Colorado state laws limiting statutory damages.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado — Case Number 1:21-cv-01915.

Source: Woman’s $56M Slow Cooker Burn Verdict Reduced To $8.8M