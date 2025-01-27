A jury in Colorado ordered the manufacturers of the Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker to pay $55.5 million to a woman who was burned.

The jury found Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands to be 90% responsible for her burn injuries. Jurors found her to be 10% responsible, which will reduce her damage award by that amount.

The woman, Georgina P., suffered 2nd- and 3rd-degree burns when her Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker “violently exploded.”

Her injuries were caused by a Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker (Model Number SCCPPC600V1) that she purchased at Target.

Her lawsuit explains that she was using the pressure cooking feature on her Crock-Pot to make beans. After the beans were finished cooking, she tried to open the steam-release valve — and it exploded:

“The moment Plaintiff made contact with the Subject Multi-Cooker, it violently exploded, sending scalding hot beans and liquid into Plaintiff’s face and chest, the ceiling, and the surrounding kitchen.”

She was admitted to Swedish Medical Center due to “catastrophic and life-threatening” burn injuries, including 3rd-degree full skin-thickness burns on her breasts, and 2nd-degree burns on her face and body.

Her lawsuit describes the “excruciating” treatment she endured, including 8 skin grafts on her face, and 13 skin grafts on her body, for a total of approximately 5.3 square feet of skin grafts.

She has suffered permanent scarring and disfigurement to her face and body, according to her lawsuit. Some of her long-term injuries include keloid scarring and skin discoloration, tingling and numbness in her lips and mouth, extreme itching, and damaged sweat glands.

Her injuries involved the same type of Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker that was recalled on November 24, 2020 by Sunbeam Products. At the time, there were 119 reports of lid detachment “resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from 1st-degree to 3rd-degree burns.”

The lawsuit blames Sunbeam Products and Newell Brands for selling defective pressure cookers that could pressurized when the lid was not fully locked. “This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product,” according to the recall.

Her lawsuit was filed against Sunbeam Products Inc. (d/b/a Jarden Solutions), Sunbeam’s parent company Newell Brands, and the retailer Target Corporation.

Her Crock-Pot Lawsuit for Burn Injuries was filed on June 15, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado — Case 1:21-cv-01915.

Source: ‘Exploding’ Crock-Pot Caused $56M In Damages, Jury Says