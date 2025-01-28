Walmart has recalled bags of Marketside® fresh-cut broccoli florets that could cause food poisoning with Listeria bacteria.

The recall involves a single production lot of washed and ready-to-eat 12-oz. Marketside Broccoli Florets with best-by date Dec 10, 2024.

This product is past its best-if-used-by date and is no longer in stores, but consumers may have frozen it to use later. According to the recall:

“Consumers who have this product in their freezers should not consume and discard the product.”

The potential risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria was discovered during random sampling by health officials with the Texas Health & Human Services from a Walmart in Texas.

No illnesses were reported in connection with the recall, as of December 2024.

The recall involves 12-oz. bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets that were sold at Walmart stores. You can identify the recalled broccoli products by UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on back of bag, Best if Used by Date Dec 10, 2024, and Lot Code: BFFG327A6 on front of bag.

They were distributed to select Walmart stores in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The recall was announced by Braga Fresh, a food supplier for Walmart that is based in Soledad, California. The company is asking consumers who have this product in their freezer to throw it away.

Source: Braga Fresh Issues Voluntary and Precautionary Advisory Due to Possible Health Risk