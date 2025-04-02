Velvet Caviar Recalls MagSafe Battery Packs for Fire Hazard

Velvet Caviar, also known as VC Group, has recalled about 89,500 MagSafe Wireless Portable Power Banks after reports of fires and burn injuries.

The problem is that the lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite.

There were 19 reports of the product overheating or catching on fire, which resulted in 10 minor injuries, according to the recall.

The recall involves wireless portable power banks that are used for electronic charging of MagSafe-compatible phones and earphones.

These products have the name “Velvet Caviar” engraved on the front plate, and also printed on the bottom on the back of the product.

The recalled products have model number ZHX-PB21 and PO numbers 1 through 10 (PO-PP001 to PO-PP010). The PO numbers are on the back. Power Packs without a PO number are also being recalled.

They were sold online at velvetcaviar.com and Amazon.com from November 2022 through October 2024 for about $65.

Velvet Caviar is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact the company for a free replacement.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://velvetcaviar.com/pages/magsafe-battery-pack-recall.

Source: VC Group Recalls Wireless Portable Power Banks with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire and Burn Hazards